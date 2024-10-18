Application to trim and fell 11 trees in Derbyshire conservation area submitted to the council

A planning application to prune six trees and fell further five within the Heath Village Conservation Area was submitted to the North East Derbyshire District Council

A planning application to prune six trees and fell a further five within the Heath Village Conservation Area was submitted to the North East Derbyshire District Council by Ian Pare on October 6.

In the application form, Mr Pare said: “I've consulted a local tree surgeon, who has made these recommendations: most of the trees are very close to the house, and roots have already caused problems with paving around the property.”

If approved the plans would see three maple trees, a sycamore and a willow felled. One of the maple trees is described as ‘unbalanced’ and ‘leaning towards the house’. Mr Pare added that it is ‘close to the neighbours' boundary’ and they ‘had in the past removed overhanging branches, so it may ultimately be better to fell and replant new’.

Another maple tree would be felled due to ‘not enough room to grow’ and a third maple tree due to leaning over a road and not having enough room to grow.

The plans propose that a willow would be felled as well due to being ‘too close to the house, touching and overhanging the eves’. Mr Pare added that it ‘poses a potential to cause damage to the roof.’ The last tree to be felled is a sycamore which has ‘no room to grow’, planning documents state.

If approved, further works would include a crown reduction to two beech trees, a maple tree, a silver birch and a sycamore, as well as crown lift and general prune to Possumhaw tree.

Heath Village Conservation Area is one of 30 designated conservation areas in North East Derbyshire – with each area chosen based on the quality of the architecture, visual character and historic interest.