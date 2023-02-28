An unhappy Valentine's Day for one couple - after £200 penalty for littering in Derbyshire

On February 14 North East Derbyshire District Council Environmental Health Enforcement Officer was on patrol in Dronfield when they witnessed a driver and passenger both discard cigarette litter from a parked vehicle.

The Officer issued both with a £150 Fixed Penalty Notice each for a littering offence, which was reduced to £100 on early payment.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Cllr Charlotte Cupit said, “We have a zero tolerance approach to littering, and we will continue to take full action against those involved where possible.

North East Derbyshire District Council Environmental Health Enforcement Officer was on patrol in Dronfield when they witnessed a driver and passenger both discard cigarette litter from a parked vehicle. Picture for illustration purposes only.

"It’s a crime which blights our beautiful district and as we have shown before we will not tolerate this behaviour. Our Environmental Health and Enforcement team are ready to take action where necessary to reduce littering in our district.”