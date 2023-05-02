The restoration of the historic Chesterfield Canal is set to take a significant step forward thanks to a generous donation from Suon Ltd.

The clay, valued at over seven figures, will be used to rebuild a substantial section of the Staveley Puddlebank, an 800-metre-long structure that crosses the Doe Lea Valley.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has earmarked £5.3 million for major works, thanks to the Staveley Town Deal, with a portion of this funding allocated to the rebuilding of the Puddlebank, a structure that was originally constructed in 1776 using clay dug by hand and moved by ‘navvies’.

The Staveley Puddlebank was partially demolished in 1972.

The value of the clay donated by Suon Ltd is currently located at Foxlow, just north of Barrow Hill. The total volume of the clay is 160,000 cubic metres, a quantity that is difficult to imagine.

The Trust’s Development Manager, George Rogers, said “Purchasing and transporting suitable materials from other sources would be prohibitively expensive and cause untold disturbance to the local population. Without this incredibly generous donation, the project simply couldn’t proceed in its current form and so the Trust is very grateful for the support and generosity of Suon and Chatsworth. We look forward to continuing our long history of working together to enable the restoration of the canal.”

The restoration of the Chesterfield Canal is an important project, as it will enable the canal to be used once again for leisure activities, such as boating and fishing. The canal was once a vital transportation link, connecting Chesterfield with the River Trent, but fell into disrepair following the decline of the coal and iron industries in the area. The restoration of the canal will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and help to preserve an important part of the area's industrial heritage.

