These are some of Chesterfield’s most polluted streets.

24 of the most polluted streets in Chesterfield revealed – including roads across Brampton, Boythorpe, Newbold, Dunston, Brimington, Old Whittington and more

These Chesterfield streets have some of the worst levels of air pollution across the town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

We have examined the pollution levels on some of the busiest routes in Chesterfield, and have compiled a list of some of the roads with the worst air quality.

Each of these streets has either a very high, high or significant level of three different pollutants – PM2.5, PM10 and NO2.

PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, can cause asthma, respiratory inflammation and even promote cancers.

PM10 can cause wheezing, bronchitis and reduce lung development. Long term exposure to even low levels of NO2, a toxic gas, increases mortality rates and contributes to the development of asthma and other respiratory issues.

All data was taken from addresspollution.org. Some streets not included in this list may have higher levels of pollution.

Chatsworth Road is in the 84th national percentile out of 99 for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 - with very high levels reported.

1. Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Road is in the 84th national percentile out of 99 for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 - with very high levels reported.

Old Road is in the 74th percentile for air pollution nationally - with high levels along the route.

2. Old Road

Old Road is in the 74th percentile for air pollution nationally - with high levels along the route.

Foljambe Road is in the 73rd percentile, with high levels of air pollution measured along the road.

3. Foljambe Road

Foljambe Road is in the 73rd percentile, with high levels of air pollution measured along the road.

Station Road is ranked in the 65th percentile nationally, with high levels of pollutants recorded in the air.

4. Station Road

Station Road is ranked in the 65th percentile nationally, with high levels of pollutants recorded in the air.

