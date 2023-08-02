Downpours and strong winds are making it feel more like autumn than summer in the UK at the moment - with Met Office figures indicating July 2023 was one of the wettest since records began.

But this time last year Derbyshire had one of the driest summers for 50 years – with the hot spell having a severe impact on countryside and waterways.

In August 2022, a drought was officially declared for Derbyshire, following a summer in which the county has experienced record hot temperatures.

Bodies of water across the county became increasingly barren, and the countryside was parched – with a number of fires breaking out.

The Met Office confirmed today that a yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire is in place. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the county which may cause flooding and travel disruption.

These are 17 photos that show the impact of the hot weather across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1 . Errwood Reservoir Water levels at the Errwood Reservoir in the Peak District dropped significantly - exposing areas that are usually underwater. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2 . Sailing club stranded The drought left Errwood Reservoir's sailing club a long way from the water Photo: Jason Chadwick

3 . Saving water Residents across Derbyshire were asked to moderate their water use. Photo: Jason Chadwick

4 . Beaches in Derbyshire? The hot spell left Errwood Reservoir looking more like a beach. Photo: Jason Chadwick