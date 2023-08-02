News you can trust since 1855
The hot weather had an impact on water levels and fields across Derbyshire.The hot weather had an impact on water levels and fields across Derbyshire.
17 photos from August 2022 show parched fields and barren reservoirs across Derbyshire – as flood warnings issued one year on

Downpours and strong winds are making it feel more like autumn than summer in the UK at the moment - with Met Office figures indicating July 2023 was one of the wettest since records began.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Aug 2022, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

But this time last year Derbyshire had one of the driest summers for 50 years – with the hot spell having a severe impact on countryside and waterways.

In August 2022, a drought was officially declared for Derbyshire, following a summer in which the county has experienced record hot temperatures.

Bodies of water across the county became increasingly barren, and the countryside was parched – with a number of fires breaking out.

The Met Office confirmed today that a yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire is in place. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the county which may cause flooding and travel disruption.

These are 17 photos that show the impact of the hot weather across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Water levels at the Errwood Reservoir in the Peak District dropped significantly - exposing areas that are usually underwater.

1. Errwood Reservoir

Water levels at the Errwood Reservoir in the Peak District dropped significantly - exposing areas that are usually underwater. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The drought left Errwood Reservoir's sailing club a long way from the water

2. Sailing club stranded

The drought left Errwood Reservoir's sailing club a long way from the water Photo: Jason Chadwick

Residents across Derbyshire were asked to moderate their water use.

3. Saving water

Residents across Derbyshire were asked to moderate their water use. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The hot spell left Errwood Reservoir looking more like a beach.

4. Beaches in Derbyshire?

The hot spell left Errwood Reservoir looking more like a beach. Photo: Jason Chadwick

