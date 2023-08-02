17 photos from August 2022 show parched fields and barren reservoirs across Derbyshire – as flood warnings issued one year on
But this time last year Derbyshire had one of the driest summers for 50 years – with the hot spell having a severe impact on countryside and waterways.
In August 2022, a drought was officially declared for Derbyshire, following a summer in which the county has experienced record hot temperatures.
Bodies of water across the county became increasingly barren, and the countryside was parched – with a number of fires breaking out.
The Met Office confirmed today that a yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire is in place. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the county which may cause flooding and travel disruption.
These are 17 photos that show the impact of the hot weather across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.