Empty Derbyshire pub could be demolished to make way for new homes

A pub in a Derbyshire town which has been vacant for seven years could be demolished to make way for 34 homes.

The plans would see the Black Horse Inn pub in Somercotes knocked down.

A planning application for the demolition and 34-home plans has been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council by Michael Goodall Homes Ltd.

A decision will be reached by the authority in the next few months.

The 34 homes would be a mixture of two (10) and three (14) bedroom properties.

No affordable housing is currently proposed as part of the scheme, off the B600 Lower Somercotes road.

The new Labour administration last week agreed changes to ensure that all housing developments must pitch at least 30 per cent affordable homes.

Documents submitted with the application say that the pub ceased trading in 2012 and has been unoccupied since.

Since then, the developer says, the buildings on site have fallen into a “state of disrepair” and are now “uneconomical to regenerate”.

It says: “It is clear that the previous owner attempted everything possible to make the public house a viable business and unfortunately this was unsuccessful.”

The borough council had previously approved plans to knock down the pub and build houses in 2014 – but these were never enacted and have now lapsed.

If approved, the pub’s former car park, beer garden and a substantial area of grassland, would all be built on.

The developer says: “The proposal offers a well-designed scheme on a currently unused site, and seeks to build on the previously approved outline planning approval.

“The proposed dwelling will bring much needed housing supply and ensure that the future of the site is safeguarded.”

Access to the site would stem off Cinder Road.

A minimum of two car parking spots would be provided for each home (at least 68) – with some houses set to have a detached garage.

