Emmerdale star and X Factor finalist reunite for Chesterfield panto

Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett and X-Factor singer Rhydian Roberts will star in the magical family pantomime, Cinderella, at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Roxanne, who will play Cinderella, is best known as Jo Stiles in ITV’s hugely successful Emmerdale. Her sensitive performance during 2010’s emotional domestic abuse storyline garnered great critical acclaim and brought the important, often unspoken of, issue to the forefront of the nation’s attention. Roxanne continues to act as an ambassador for Women’s Refuge and The Samaritans.

She has appeared on popular TV shows Dancing on Ice, Soapstar Superstar and gave a winning performance as Gloria Estefan on Celebrity Stars in their Eyes.

Double platinum selling recording artist Rhydian was propelled to fame as a contestant on the X-Factor in 2007 and quickly became a fan favourite due to his dynamic performances and show-stopping vocal talent. The runaway success story of the series, Rhydian was promptly signed to Simon Cowell’s record label releasing seven albums to date and becoming the biggest selling male artist of 2008.

Rhydian, who will play Prince Charming in the pantomime, has starred in numerous UK tours of West End musicals including Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop of Horrors and Grease and has duetted with some of the most respected names in the music industry including Michael Buble, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Idina Menzel.

Roxanne and Rhydian will be reunited in this year’s production of Cinderella having performed together in the 40th Anniversary tour of The Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: “Roxanne and Rhydian are fantastic performers. With Roxanne as everyone’s favourite princess, Cinderella, and Rhydian as her equally charming prince, they are sure to enchant our audiences and their stunning vocal talents combined will leave them spellbound.”

Cinderella runs at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield from Saturday, December 1, to Saturday, January 6. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/panto or via the Box Office on 01246 345 222.