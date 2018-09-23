Emergency services taking part in multi-agency training exercise

Emergency services from across Chesterfield are taking part in a multi-agency training exercise today (September 23), so do not be alarmed to see them all together.

The exercises are taking place at the Proact Stadium and in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, with crews from Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service all taking part.

It involves a chemical exercise to prepare all agencies in the case of a major incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We’re taking part in a multi-agency training exercise in Chesterfield today with our emergency services colleagues.

"If you see us at Chesterfield FC or the Royal Hospital don’t be alarmed; we are making sure we’re all prepared to respond to major incidents."

The crews are will be at the hospital during the morning before moving to the Proact stadium in the afternoon.