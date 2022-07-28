Emergency services tackle fire at old council building in Chesterfield town centre

At 7.18pm on Wednesday, July 27, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident at the old North East Derbyshire District Council building on Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Crews discovered that a small fire had been started on the ground floor, which was subsequently extinguished. DFRS had no further information on their investigation into the cause of the fire.
The former NEDDC offices have been empty since 2015. Plans were submitted to build 75 apartments on the site – but these were shelved after a dispute between the developers and Chesterfield Borough Council.