Firefighters rushed to the A617 at Temple Normanton after a car fire was reported.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Twitter that crews from Staveley Fire Station were at the scene at 5.51pm.

A tweet said: “Staveley Fire Station attended an incident on the A617 westbound near Temple Normanton involving a car on fire.

Emergency services have attended an incident on a major Chesterfield road this evening.