Emergency services deployed to scene of incident on busy Chesterfield road

An incident has occurred on a busy Chesterfield route – with emergency services called to the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services were deployed after reports of an incident along the B6052 at Old Whittington this afternoon.

Residents reported traffic being diverted away from the scene by the police, but the route has since reopened.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Derbyshire Police for more information, and this story will be updated with any further developments.

