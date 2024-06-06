Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Clay Cross was closed to allow the emergency services to extinguish the fire.

The fire service were called to a vehicle fire on Furnace Hill Road in Clay Cross at 9.09 pm yesterday night. (June 5).

Firefighters from Clay Cross Fire Station attended the incident involving one vehicle that was well alight. They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The stop message to confirm the fire was out was received at 9.33 pm.

