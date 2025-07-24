Young person hospitalised after suffering fall in the Peak District during Duke of Edinburgh expedition

A young person was taken to hospital after a fall left them injured while on a Duke of Edinburgh expedition in the Peak District.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, July 21, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker in the Peak District.

A EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called by our duty controller to assist with a group of gold Duke of Edinburgh walkers, where one had unfortunately taken a fall – sustaining a lower leg injury.

“Team members were quickly at the scene to assess the walker and confirm the injury. As further team members arrived on scene, pain relief was given before splinting the injured leg and placing the walker on a mountain rescue stretcher to be conveyed back to the car park.”

The walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: EMRT

A Duke of Edinburgh leader was able to transport the walker to hospital for further treatment.

The EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.