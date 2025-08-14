“Young lady” hospitalised following rescue from Peak District beauty spot – after suffering injury while out walking

A “young lady” was taken to hospital after suffering an injury while hiking in the Peak District – with a mountain rescue team bringing her to safety.

On August 10, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of an injured hiker on Kinder Scout.

A team spokesperson said: “A young lady was walking with a group of friends on a route from Edale around the southern edges of Kinder Scout.

“As she was walking, she stumbled on a rock, went over on her ankle and heard a ‘snapping’ noise. She was in pain and was now unable to continue, so they called for our help.

Volunteers from the KMRT were called to bring the injured walker to safety. Credit: KMRT

“We deployed our vehicles up to Edale Cross and soon had a party with her to assess her injury. As she was unable to walk, we splinted her ankle and used our Mountain Rescue stretcher to carry her back to our vehicles.

“She was brought back to our base to be reassessed before being discharged and taken to hospital for further treatment.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.