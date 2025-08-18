A Derbyshire mountain rescue team were called to attend two incidents on the same day – including a young child who suffered a head injury after falling at a park and an injured walker who was taken to hospital.

On Friday, August 15, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team attended a pair of incidents – involving a young child and a walker who had suffered injuries.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) asked us to assist in the evacuation of an injured casualty from New Mill Torrs. They were on scene and were treating a lady with an ankle injury who was unable to walk.

“Fortunately, we were able to drive our team Landrover into The Torrs via the Rock Mill entrance and down to the casualty at ‘Archie’, the archimedes screw hydro power plant.

KMRT dealt with two incidents on August 15. Credit: KMRT

“Our casualty was able to hobble, with assistance, to our vehicle. We drove her to the Co-op car park, where she transferred to the EMAS ambulance for transfer to Stepping Hill A&E.

“We had just put our kit away from this callout, with two members still at base preparing for Sunday’s rope rescue training. A gentleman then ran into our base asking for help for his seven-year-old son, who had fallen in Hayfield Park and sustained a head injury.

“The 999 call responder had said that an ambulance would likely take around 60 minutes to arrive. People had seen us return from the previous callout and suggested that we might still be at base to help.

“Please note that normally our base is not occupied. If you need us you should ring 999 and ask for police or ambulance and mountain rescue. One KMRT volunteer ran back with the father, taking two bags of first aid equipment. The other KMRT volunteer began organising a full callout of the team.

“Fortunately, family members and friends had looked after the young boy and were able to stem the bleeding. Our team member assessed the boy and agreed with the parents that his injury was not as severe as first feared. The parents decided that the best thing to do was to take their son to Stepping Hill A&E themselves and were coming out of the park to their car just as more team members arrived in our Land Rover. We hope that the youngster makes a speedy recovery and wish him all the best.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.