Woman rescued from car by fire crews after crash that saw vehicle flip onto its side in Derbyshire
A woman was rescued from a car by firefighters following a crash in Derbyshire – which saw a vehicle flipped onto its side.
At 10.41am on Sunday, March 2, firefighters from Shirebrook and Bolsover attended a road traffic collision involving a vehicle that had flipped on its side on Rectory Road, Upper Langwith.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One female was rescued from the vehicle by fire crews and handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“The stop message was received at 11.34am and the incident was handed over to Derbyshire Police.”
