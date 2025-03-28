Woman pronounced dead after police cordon off road in Derbyshire town
Officers were called to reports of a concern for the welfare of an elderly woman in Pennine Road, Simmondley, Glossop, just after 5.45 am today (Friday, March 28).
Emergency services attended and the road was cordoned off near Simmondley Medical Practice.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene and the lady was pronounced dead. There are no suspicious circumstances.
“Family members have been notified and are being support by officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“Part of Pennine Road was closed earlier this morning while officers dealt with the incident. The road has since been reopened.”