Woman in her 20s found dead at property in Derbyshire by police

A woman in her 20s was found dead at a property in Derbyshire – with police and the ambulance service attending the scene.

Derbyshire Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Ashlea Green, Clowne – with officers attending the address at 8.50pm on Thursday, October 30.

A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, a woman in her 20s was found dead. Her family are aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”