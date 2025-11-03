Woman in her 20s found dead at property in Derbyshire by police
A woman in her 20s was found dead at a property in Derbyshire – with police and the ambulance service attending the scene.
Derbyshire Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Ashlea Green, Clowne – with officers attending the address at 8.50pm on Thursday, October 30.
A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, a woman in her 20s was found dead. Her family are aware.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”