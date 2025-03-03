Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from bridge onto busy Chesterfield A-road
A woman who fell from a bridge onto a busy A-road in Chesterfield was taken to hospital with serious injuries – while the route was closed for a number of hours.
Shortly after 3.00am on Saturday, March 1, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a woman having fallen from a bridge over the A617 in Chesterfield.
A force spokesperson said: “The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There is no third party involvement in the incident.”
The A617 was closed for several hours from Junction 29 of the M1 towards Chesterfield while officers responded to the incident – but the route reopened later that day.
