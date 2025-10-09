Woman dies after crash along A61 in Chesterfield – as police urge witnesses to come forward

A woman has died this afternoon after being taken to hospital following a crash along the A61 – after being seen walking along the busy route between Chesterfield and Dronfield.

A woman has died following a collision on the A61 Dronfield Bypass today (Thursday, October 9). Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a woman had been seen walking on the A61 Dronfield Bypass at around 5.10am this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “A short while later, just after 5.20am, a car collided with the woman on the northbound carriageway.

“The woman, in her 40s and from the Sheffield area, was taken to hospital. However, she died just before 1.00pm.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The driver of the Hyundai Ioniq stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

“Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who was driving on the A61 on either carriageway between 4.45am and 5.22am with dashcam footage to come forward.”

If you were driving on the road between those times, ensure you secure the footage to prevent deletion and contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 25*592758:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.