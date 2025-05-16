Woman arrested after man dies from serious injuries sustained in Derbyshire collision – between BMW 3 Series and Armstrong motorcycle
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Derby Road in Draycott, at the junction with Gertrude Road, just before 8:05pm on Tuesday, May 13.
A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a white BMW 3 Series and green Armstrong motorcycle.
“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, May 14.
“His family have been made aware and our thoughts go out to them at this time. A 30-year-old woman, the driver of the BMW, was arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been released on bail.”
Those who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*276752:
