Wingerworth Lido: Calls for extraordinary council meeting amid ‘serious doubts’ if fishing ban at popular fishing pond was ‘lawfully taken’

An independent councillor is calling for an extraordinary meeting after ‘serious’ concerns have been raised over the Wingerworth Lido fishing ban and the decision to review it.

Ross Shipman, an independent councillor for Tupton Ward, has today called for an extraordinary North East Derbyshire District Council meeting earlier today (Friday, October 17).

This comes after the council has agreed to reconsider reinstating fishing club’s licence at Wingerworth Lido following a meeting held on September 22 – in response to a motion to review the fishing ban put forward by Cllr David Hancock and Cllr Ross Shipman.

Cllr Shipman said: “For the past few weeks, I paused my request for an extraordinary meeting, and I’ve been in meetings and having phone calls with North East Derbyshire District Council, hoping that a bit of common sense might prevail and we could reach a reasonable outcome for Wingerworth Lido.

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

"Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, it’s raised more questions than answers about the whole process.”

During the full council meeting in September, councillors agreed that the Asset Management Board (AMB) would take the decision on the Lido’s future, and then report back to the Environment Scrutiny Committee for transparency.

However, Ross Shipman claims that AMB had ‘no constitutional authority’ to make such a decision.

He said: “During the Council debate on Motion C, members clearly agreed that the Asset Management Board would take the decision on the Lido’s future, and then report that decision back to the Environment Scrutiny Committee for transparency. That understanding formed the basis of the majority vote of Full Council on 22 September.

“Since then, it’s become apparent that the Asset Management Board (AMB) actually has no constitutional authority to make such a decision — meaning it can’t legally do so. In simple terms, any attempt to delegate that decision to the AMB would be ultra vires (unlawful, and doesn’t stand).

“This raises serious doubts about whether both the original 2024 decision and the September 2025 motion were lawfully taken. If they weren’t, they should be quashed immediately.

“Given the confusion and the growing public perception of a predetermined outcome, I will be calling an Extraordinary Meeting of the Council to clarify these matters and restore confidence in the process.”

Cllr Shipman has requested that the extraordinary council meeting takes place before the next Environment Scutiny Committee meeting planned for November 17.

The fishing ban at Wingerworth Lido has been in place since June this year, when North East Derbyshire District Council has refused to prolong the Clay Cross angling’s club fishing licence at the pond in a bid to transform it into a biodiversity hub – effectively leaving anglers with no fishing rights.

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said: “The Council remains committed to ensuring Wingerworth Lido remains a valued community asset.

"We are aware that there are differing views within the community regarding how the Lido should be managed in the future. We ask that all debate and discussion about the best future management arrangements be conducted respectfully and in the best interests of the residents of Wingerworth and North East Derbyshire District.

“The Environment Scrutiny Committee process provides the most appropriate and transparent route for all sides to present their views in a respectful and constructive manner. This allows elected members to consider the full range of perspectives before making any recommendations.

“We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders, including those interested in the Friends group, and await the outcome of the Scrutiny Committee’s review before making any further decisions.”