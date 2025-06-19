Wildfire breaks out in Peak District – with fire crews from across country deployed and visitors urged to avoid the area
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a wildfire at Black Ashop Moor near Snake Road, Bamford.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to the incident at 10.02am. Eight fire engines from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) are in attendance.
“Attending Derbyshire crews are from Glossop with an Argo Cat, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dronfield, Shirebrook, Matlock and Buxton (with a water carrier and command support unit.)
“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep all windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”