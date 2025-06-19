Wildfire breaks out in Peak District – with fire crews from across country deployed and visitors urged to avoid the area

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:37 BST
Fire crews from across the country are working to tackle a wildfire in the Peak District – with people being urged to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a wildfire at Black Ashop Moor near Snake Road, Bamford.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to the incident at 10.02am. Eight fire engines from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) are in attendance.

“Attending Derbyshire crews are from Glossop with an Argo Cat, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dronfield, Shirebrook, Matlock and Buxton (with a water carrier and command support unit.)

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep all windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”

