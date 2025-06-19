Wildfire breaks out in Peak District – with fire crews from across country deployed and visitors urged to avoid the area

Fire crews from across the country are working to tackle a wildfire in the Peak District – with people being urged to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a wildfire at Black Ashop Moor near Snake Road, Bamford.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to the incident at 10.02am. Eight fire engines from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) are in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attending Derbyshire crews are from Glossop with an Argo Cat, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dronfield, Shirebrook, Matlock and Buxton (with a water carrier and command support unit.)

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep all windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”