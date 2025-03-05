WATCH THIS: Video shows Derbyshire fire crews called into action to tackle first wildfire of the year – amid warning over impact of avoidable blazes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters from Derbyshire were deployed to the scene of a countryside wildfire this week – with residents being warned about the impact of avoidable blazes on the fire service’s resources.

At 7.54pm on Monday, March 3, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to a fire in the open at a lay-by along a rural section of road in Woodhead.

Firefighters from Glossop station attended the incident, along with their counterparts from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews worked together to extinguish the fire at the roadside. Glossop left the scene at 8.20pm, while crews from Holmfirth remained to dampen down the area.

Fire crews were called to attend two fires earlier this week in Derbyshire. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.Fire crews were called to attend two fires earlier this week in Derbyshire. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews were called to attend two fires earlier this week in Derbyshire. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Later that evening, a second fire was discovered at the same location, and at 9.57pm, Glossop returned to the scene. West Yorkshire and Derbyshire firefighters used a rural Unimog vehicle and two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.”

After responding to their first wildfire of the year, a spokesperson for the Glossop Fire Station added: “The cause of the wildfires is unclear, but avoidable wildfires not only harm wildlife and the countryside, but also take essential resources away from those who may need them.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice