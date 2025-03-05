WATCH THIS: Video shows Derbyshire fire crews called into action to tackle first wildfire of the year – amid warning over impact of avoidable blazes
At 7.54pm on Monday, March 3, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to a fire in the open at a lay-by along a rural section of road in Woodhead.
Firefighters from Glossop station attended the incident, along with their counterparts from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews worked together to extinguish the fire at the roadside. Glossop left the scene at 8.20pm, while crews from Holmfirth remained to dampen down the area.
“Later that evening, a second fire was discovered at the same location, and at 9.57pm, Glossop returned to the scene. West Yorkshire and Derbyshire firefighters used a rural Unimog vehicle and two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.”
After responding to their first wildfire of the year, a spokesperson for the Glossop Fire Station added: “The cause of the wildfires is unclear, but avoidable wildfires not only harm wildlife and the countryside, but also take essential resources away from those who may need them.”
