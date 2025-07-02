Watch: Drone footage video shows scale of major fire in Derbyshire derelict building
Aerial footage shows the scale of a derelict building fire in Matlock.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Lumsdale Road in Matlock at 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 1).
Residents reported a large plume of smoke from the fire blowing towards Tansley.
Firefighters from Matlock, Crich, Alfreton and Clay Cross were in attendance and urged residents to keep windows and doors shut.
Aerial footage recorded by Benjamin Haywood shows the scale of the blaze.
