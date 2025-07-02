Watch: Drone footage video shows scale of major fire in Derbyshire derelict building

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Aerial footage shows the scale of a derelict building fire in Matlock.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Lumsdale Road in Matlock at 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 1).

Residents reported a large plume of smoke from the fire blowing towards Tansley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Matlock, Crich, Alfreton and Clay Cross were in attendance and urged residents to keep windows and doors shut.

Aerial footage recorded by Benjamin Haywood shows the scale of the blaze.

Related topics:MatlockDerbyshireDroneDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceResidentsClay Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice