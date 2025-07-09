Walker taken to hospital after suffering head injuries during fall near popular Peak District cavern
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Winnats Pass – being deployed at 5.54pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 7).
A team spokesperson said: “A small group of friends were descending the steep path opposite Speedwell Cavern, one of our hotspots, when one of them tripped – causing head and leg injuries.
“Team members were quickly on scene to support the ambulance service. Once stabilised, the casualty was packaged onto our stretcher and sledged/carried back to the waiting ambulance.
“We wish the casualty well for a speedy recovery.”
The EMRT is an entirely voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.