Walker taken to hospital after suffering head injuries during fall near popular Peak District cavern

A walker was hospitalised after sustaining head injuries during a fall – with the hiker brought to safety by a mountain rescue team.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Winnats Pass – being deployed at 5.54pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 7).

A team spokesperson said: “A small group of friends were descending the steep path opposite Speedwell Cavern, one of our hotspots, when one of them tripped – causing head and leg injuries.

“Team members were quickly on scene to support the ambulance service. Once stabilised, the casualty was packaged onto our stretcher and sledged/carried back to the waiting ambulance.

The walker suffered head injuries during the fall. Credit: EMRT

“We wish the casualty well for a speedy recovery.”

The EMRT is an entirely voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.