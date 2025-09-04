Walker taken to hospital after suffering broken leg during fall in the Peak District

An injured walker was taken to hospital after breaking their leg – with a difficult rescue operation carried out in the Peak District.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Chee Dale – responding to the incident at 11.34am on Saturday, August 30.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “The team was called to walker that had slipped on the footpath below the limestone crag and tumbled five metres down the embankment to land at the side of the River Wye.

“Team members, together with the team’s response vehicle – who were fundraising at Chatsworth Country Fair – left to attend the call out. “The casualty suffered a suspected broken leg. East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the location along with the team. An initial assessment was conducted, pain relief provided and a vacuum splint was applied to the leg.

The injured walker was transported to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRT

“The casualty was loaded onto the mountain rescue stretcher for a tricky extrication. Team members waded down the river and then up a steep, narrow path – carrying the stretcher to reach the Monsal Trail and meet the awaiting ambulance.”

BMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.