Walker taken to hospital after collapsing near popular Peak District beauty spot
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist a walker who had collapsed near Fairholmes, close to Derwent Dam – attending the incident at 6.15pm on Saturday, October 18.
A team spokesperson said: “The walker had been found and cared for by some passing dog-walkers who had raised the alarm and stayed with the casualty until the team arrived – our thanks to them for their help.
“Team members assessed and insulated the walker, before evacuating them to a waiting ambulance.”
EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.