Walker taken to hospital after collapsing near popular Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:36 BST
A walker was hospitalised after collapsing close to a popular Peak District beauty spot.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist a walker who had collapsed near Fairholmes, close to Derwent Dam – attending the incident at 6.15pm on Saturday, October 18.

A team spokesperson said: “The walker had been found and cared for by some passing dog-walkers who had raised the alarm and stayed with the casualty until the team arrived – our thanks to them for their help.

“Team members assessed and insulated the walker, before evacuating them to a waiting ambulance.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

