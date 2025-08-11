Walker suffers 'nasty' open fracture after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

A woman has suffered an open fracture after a fall in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called to assist an injured woman walking down the Grindsbrook in the Peak District shortly before 4pm on Sunday, August 10.

The walker suffered a nasty open fracture to one of her arms when she stumbled and fell.

Several mountain rescue team members were at base and were able to provide a fast response. The lady was assessed by a team paramedic, and given strong analgesia and antibiotics.

The injured arm was then splinted, and casualty was put on a stretcher for the journey back to Edale before receiving further support from the ambulance service.