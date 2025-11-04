Walker rescued and taken to hospital after suffering medical incident at Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a medical incident at White Edge – attending the scene at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 2.
A team spokesperson said: “A walker up on White Edge suffered a medical incident and called for mountain rescue via the police for assistance.
“Local team members were quickly on scene and located the casualty at the stated grid reference. As further team members and kit arrived, the casualty was warmed, packaged and evacuated back to the road to a waiting ambulance.
“A big thank you to The Grouse Inn for providing the hot drinks afterwards. As ever, we wish the casualty well.”
EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.