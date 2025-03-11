Walker falls down Ladybower Reservoir bankside in the Peak District – after medical collapse

The mountain rescue, ambulance service and fire crews were called to reports of a fallen walker.

The incident took place around 2.45pm on Monday, March 10, near Ladybower Dam when a young walker who was out on a hike with friends, suffered a medical collapse and fell down the bankside towards the reservoir.

Edale Mountain Rescue, Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance were called to assist the walker.

Fire crews reached the casualty and managed to get him back up the bankside and to safety.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain rescue said: “Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained by the casualty or friend, and a team doctor passed them both fit to return to the car park in a Severn Trent Ranger service vehicle for their return journey home.

“A very efficient multi agency response brought the incident to a speedy conclusion.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 14:39 hours on Monday 10 March, firefighters from Hathersage, Bradwell, Kingsway and Buxton stations were called to an incident at Ladybower Reservoir on Ashopton Road in Bamford.

“On arrival, crews found a person who had fallen into the water after slipping down an embankment. Firefighters assisted Mountain Rescue in retrieving the casualty from the bankside.

“Fire crews left the scene at 15:28 hours and the casualty was handed into the care of a doctor. No injuries have been reported.”