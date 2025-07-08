Walker dies “tragically” after suffering fall on Kinder Scout – the highest point in the Peak District

A walker has sadly passed away after suffering a fall while hiking on Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

At 3.15pm on June 30, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports that a walker had fallen from the top of the downfall on Kinder Scout.

A team spokesperson said: “We urgently attended the scene and found that he had tragically not survived the fall.

“Derbyshire Police asked us to help retrieve him from the base of the downfall. As this is a very long and difficult route to carry a stretcher, the Coastguard helicopter was requested to assist, along with Buxton Mountain Rescue’s Drone team and our colleagues from Glossop Mountain Rescue Team.

A walker sadly passed away following a fall. Credit: KMRT

“When the helicopter arrived, conditions proved to be too challenging to winch directly from the base of the downfall, so the team performed a difficult stretcher carry to a lower location – where he could be collected by the helicopter and flown to our vehicles.

“This was a challenging ten hour incident for all involved. We would like to thank the group of walkers who called in the incident for their assistance. The team would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the walker’s family.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.