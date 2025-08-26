Walker collapses after medical episode at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Emergency services were called to the Peak District after a walker suffered a medical episode.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to reports of a walker suffering a medical episode and collapsing below the Higgar Tor Road in the Peak District at 3.45pm on Sunday, August 24.

Team members from Hathersage were quickly on scene followed by further vehicles and personnel.

The walker and their family were rapidly located and hastily evacuated back up to the road and a waiting ambulance.

A road closure was put in place to allow for the emergency services to provide the casualty with medical help.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “We would like to thank the motorists who had to wait whilst we closed the road so allow for safe working behind the ambulance.”

