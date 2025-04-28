Walker airlifted to safety after suffering “several injuries” during fall along popular Peak District walking route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An injured walker was airlifted to safety after suffering a fall along a popular Peak District walking route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of an injured walker in the Peak District on Sunday, April 27.

A team spokesperson said: “On Sunday afternoon, the team were called out to a lady who had fallen while on the popular ‘Seven Falls’ walk in Arnfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had landed in the stream, but due to the nature of the several injuries she had sustained, there was great concern about moving her from that location.

The injured walker was airlifted to safety. Credit: Glossop MRT

“We quickly mobilised the team, and on arrival, it was recognised that this would either require considerable rope-work to get her to safe ground – which may have compromised her further. The decision was made to request support from a Coastguard Helicopter.

“We used our kit to treat and stabilise her injuries and pain, whilst also rigging a rope system in case it was needed. Coastguard Helicopter ‘Rescue 936’ was dispatched to our location and was on scene in 30 minutes. The winch crew reassessed the lady and subsequently winched her to the helicopter and transported her onward to definitive care.

“A heartfelt thank you to our colleagues at Rescue 936 for their assistance with this one. Also, a huge thank you and well done to the family and the passing group who called this in to us. Good work – you are all stars.”

Glossop Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation, which relies on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.