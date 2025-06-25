Update on “large emergency service presence” at popular visitor attraction near Chesterfield
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse yesterday (Tuesday, June 24) – having confirmed that their presence was part of a training exercise.
A spokesperson for Staveley Fire Station said: “You might have noticed a large emergency services presence at Barrow Hill Roundhouse yesterday – but there’s no need for concern.
“It was all part of a planned training exercise involving Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“Exercises like this help our teams work better together and stay prepared for real-life emergencies. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
