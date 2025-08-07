Update after pensioner pronounced dead at scene of bungalow fire in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2025, 14:33 BST
The fire service has issued an update after a bungalow blaze that claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Derbyshire.

Firefighters from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive stations were called to a blaze at a bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover – which broke out at 6.52am on Wednesday, July 30.

Crews worked to rescue a 70-year old man from the property, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) spokesperson said: “We would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze in Mickleover. Credit: DFRSplaceholder image
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze in Mickleover. Credit: DFRS

"A joint police and fire investigation into the fire has determined the most likely cause to be accidental, due to the occupant falling asleep in a chair while smoking.

“The investigation into the fire also found that there were no working smoke alarms in the property. Firefighters and community safety officers visited the local area following the incident to speak to residents and offer fire safety advice and reassurance.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety advice regarding smoking and having working smoke alarms.”

