Two men who died after a light aircraft crashed in Darley Moor have been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pilot Edward Browne, 66, and passenger James Litchfield, 64, both died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 11.30am on Tuesday, April 8.

Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and The Air Ambulance Service attended the scene. Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Nottingham Road, Staveley and Staffordshire’s Uttoxeter were also in attendance.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said today (April 10): “Their families have now released these photos of the two men and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it, as well as anyone who was driving on the A515 past Darley Moor between 11.20am and 11.40am on Tuesday who may have dashcam footage of a light aircraft in the area.”

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]