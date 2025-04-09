Two men die as light aircraft crashes in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after two men died when a light aircraft crashed in Derbyshire

The incident happened at about 11.30am on Tuesday (8 April) at the Darley Moor racetrack.

Emergency services were called to the scene and remained on site.

A police spokesperson said: “ Family members of the two men have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.