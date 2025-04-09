Two men die as light aircraft crashes in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Apr 2025, 07:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An investigation has been launched after two men died when a light aircraft crashed in Derbyshire

The incident happened at about 11.30am on Tuesday (8 April) at the Darley Moor racetrack.

Emergency services were called to the scene and remained on site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “ Family members of the two men have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.

Related topics:DerbyshireEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice