"Time for ice cream" - 8 photos of Chesterfield people making the most of the spring sunshine

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 20th Mar 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 18:09 BST
Chesterfield people certainly know how to make the best of warm weather – when the first sunshine of the season makes a welcome appearance.

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying ice creams and some family time in the park on Thursday, March 20 at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

With sunny weather arriving today across Derbyshire, residents will be hoping the warm spell continues into the weekend .

Chesterfield has enjoyed highs of 17° today and Friday will also bring highs of 17°, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Saturday, with highs of 16°, but light rain and gentle breeze is currently being forecast. Sunday will bring thick cloud and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 13°.

Emma Beasley with Rory and Ewan, enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park

Emma Beasley with Rory and Ewan, enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park Photo: Brian Eyre

Annabelle and George Johnson - who looks to have enjoyed his ice cream!

Annabelle and George Johnson - who looks to have enjoyed his ice cream! Photo: Brian Eyre

Enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Rebbekah Clewlow relaxing with an ice cream.

Rebbekah Clewlow relaxing with an ice cream. Photo: Brian Eyre

