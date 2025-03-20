"Time for ice cream" - 8 photos of Chesterfield people making the most of the spring sunshine

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying ice creams and some family time in the park on Thursday, March 20 at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

With sunny weather arriving today across Derbyshire, residents will be hoping the warm spell continues into the weekend .

Chesterfield has enjoyed highs of 17° today and Friday will also bring highs of 17°, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Saturday, with highs of 16°, but light rain and gentle breeze is currently being forecast. Sunday will bring thick cloud and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 13°.

Queen's Park Emma Beasley with Rory and Ewan, enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park

Fun in the sun Annabelle and George Johnson - who looks to have enjoyed his ice cream!

Ice cream Enjoying the spring sunshine in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.