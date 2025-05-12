Teenager dies at scene of Derbyshire crash after VW Polo collides with tree – as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:56 BST
A teenager has died at the scene of a crash in Derbyshire – after suffering fatal injures when a VW Polo collided with a tree.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along The Dale in Stoney Middleton – which took place at 3.50am on Saturday, May 10.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a VW Polo which had left the road and collided with a tree.

“The driver of the Polo, a man in his teens, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000269080:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

