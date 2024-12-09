Storm Darragh: Crashed car and fallen tree at school grounds - as photos show damage caused by Storm Darragh in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:56 BST
Storm Darragh has caused havoc in Derbyshire over the weekend – with flood alerts still in place.

Storm Darragh battered the UK over the weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and leading to two deaths.

Derbyshire was hit by strong winds and persistent rain, with trees falling over roads and cars. Derbyshire County Council confirmed that their teams dealt with more than 70 tree call outs over the weekend. A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “A massive thank you to all the teams who were on call over the weekend - as well as to local farmers and residents who helped make areas safe too.”

Water levels in some of the rivers across the county remain high today (Monday, December 9) with flood alerts in place at Lower Dove and River Trent in Derbyshire as of 1pm.

A Chesterfield-based roof repairs business has offered free repairs for any elderly residents in the area whose houses have been damaged in the storm.

A statement published on Facebook by the Chesterfield GRM Solutions Roofing Specialist reads: “If there is any elderly suffering from any leak or missing tiles from this bad wind and rain I'm offering a full free day of roof repairs for the elderly. Just drop me a message and the guys will be more than happy to help.”

Photos show the impact of the Storm Darragh across Derbyshire.

A tree fell over a car at Churtsy Close, near Chesterfield.

A tree was blown down at the grounds of Mundy Junior School, blocking Stainsby Avenue in Heanor.

Derbyshire was hit by strong winds and persistent rain, with trees falling over roads and cars.

Some trees were uprooted due to strong wind over the weekend.

