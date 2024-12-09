Storm Darragh battered the UK over the weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and leading to two deaths.

Derbyshire was hit by strong winds and persistent rain, with trees falling over roads and cars. Derbyshire County Council confirmed that their teams dealt with more than 70 tree call outs over the weekend. A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “A massive thank you to all the teams who were on call over the weekend - as well as to local farmers and residents who helped make areas safe too.”

Water levels in some of the rivers across the county remain high today (Monday, December 9) with flood alerts in place at Lower Dove and River Trent in Derbyshire as of 1pm.

A Chesterfield-based roof repairs business has offered free repairs for any elderly residents in the area whose houses have been damaged in the storm.

A statement published on Facebook by the Chesterfield GRM Solutions Roofing Specialist reads: “If there is any elderly suffering from any leak or missing tiles from this bad wind and rain I'm offering a full free day of roof repairs for the elderly. Just drop me a message and the guys will be more than happy to help.”

Photos show the impact of the Storm Darragh across Derbyshire.

1 . Storm Darragh causes havoc across Derbyshire A tree fell over a car at Churtsy Close, near Chesterfield. Photo: Miss Field Photo Sales

2 . Storm Darragh causes havoc across Derbyshire A tree was blown down at the grounds of Mundy Junior School, blocking Stainsby Avenue in Heanor. Photo: Submitted by reader Photo Sales

3 . Storm Darragh causes havoc across Derbyshire Derbyshire was hit by strong winds and persistent rain, with trees falling over roads and cars. Photo: Gemma Louise Dudley Photo Sales