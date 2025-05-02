Shocking photos show devastation caused by huge Peak District wildfire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:16 BST
These shocking pictures show the aftermath of a devastating Peak District blaze – with the fire service urging people to behave responsibly over the bank holiday weekend.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “These powerful yet heartbreaking photos, courtesy of New Mills Fire Station, show the devastation caused by the fire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.

“Our moorlands are home to many flowers and animals. Sadly, fires destroy their habitat and often take the lives of many birds and mammals.

Wildfires and moorland fires also tie up our resources, with crews often spending hours fighting these fires – many of which are in remote spots.

“This can lead to delays in our response to other emergencies. One day, it could be you, a family member or a friend needing our help. As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, please help us out by acting responsibly when visiting these areas and remember, if you see a fire, call 999.”

These photos show the aftermath of a wildfire in the Peak District.

1. Peak District wildfire

Photo: New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from across Derbyshire and Cheshire were deployed to tackle the blaze.

2. Major blaze

Fire crews from across Derbyshire and Cheshire were deployed to tackle the blaze. Photo: New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have urged people to behave responsibly over the bank holiday weekend.

3. Warning from fire serivce

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have urged people to behave responsibly over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

These photos were taken from the scene of the blaze by the team from New Mills Fire Station.

4. Wildfire photos

These photos were taken from the scene of the blaze by the team from New Mills Fire Station. Photo: New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

