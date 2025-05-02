Shocking photos show devastation caused by huge Peak District wildfire

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “These powerful yet heartbreaking photos, courtesy of New Mills Fire Station, show the devastation caused by the fire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.
“Our moorlands are home to many flowers and animals. Sadly, fires destroy their habitat and often take the lives of many birds and mammals.
Wildfires and moorland fires also tie up our resources, with crews often spending hours fighting these fires – many of which are in remote spots.
“This can lead to delays in our response to other emergencies. One day, it could be you, a family member or a friend needing our help. As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, please help us out by acting responsibly when visiting these areas and remember, if you see a fire, call 999.”
