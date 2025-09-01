Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of a car that had burst into flames along Derby Road in Chesterfield – with crews attending the scene at 2.57pm on Sunday, August 31.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and damp down the area. No injuries have been reported.

“Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance. Fire crews left the scene at 3.33pm and handed over to the police. A fire investigation has found the most probable cause to be accidental.”

1 . Chesterfield car fire The incident occurred along Derby Road. Photo: Ricky Berry Photo Sales