Shocking photos show car that burst into flames along busy Chesterfield road – with fire crews and police called to scene

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Firefighters and police were called to the scene of an incident in Chesterfield after a blaze involving a vehicle along a busy route.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of a car that had burst into flames along Derby Road in Chesterfield – with crews attending the scene at 2.57pm on Sunday, August 31.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and damp down the area. No injuries have been reported.

Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance. Fire crews left the scene at 3.33pm and handed over to the police. A fire investigation has found the most probable cause to be accidental.”

