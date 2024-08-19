Shirland barn fire: Photos show fire crews tackling blaze - as residents urged to keep windows shut

Residents are urged to continue to keep their windows and doors shut.
The fire crews are still on the site of the incident as of 6 pm and here are the latest photos from the scene.
1. Shirland barn fire
Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Shirland barn fire
Fire and Rescue have confirmed that the incident has been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Shirland barn fire
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Shirland barn fire
Shirland residents are asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.