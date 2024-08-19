Shirland barn fire: Photos show fire crews tackling blaze - as residents urged to keep windows shut

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).

Residents are urged to continue to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire crews are still on the site of the incident as of 6 pm and here are the latest photos from the scene.

Shirland barn fire Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.

Shirland barn fire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that the incident has been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers.

Shirland barn fire Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.