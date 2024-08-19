Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).
Shirland barn fire: Photos show fire crews tackling blaze - as residents urged to keep windows shut

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Aug 2024, 18:27 BST
Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Shirland - as residents urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).

Residents are urged to continue to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire crews are still on the site of the incident as of 6 pm and here are the latest photos from the scene.

Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.

Shirland barn fire

Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.

Fire and Rescue have confirmed that the incident has been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers.

Shirland barn fire

Fire and Rescue have confirmed that the incident has been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.

Shirland barn fire

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.

Shirland residents are asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

Shirland barn fire

Shirland residents are asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

