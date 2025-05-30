“Serious collision” forces police to close busy Derbyshire A-road – with drivers urged to avoid area

A serious crash has led to the closure of a busy Derbyshire A-road – with police warning that the route will remain closed for some time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have closed the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith this afternoon following a serious collision along the route.

The closure is currently in place between the Barmoor Clough roundabout and the Fickle Mermaid roundabout.

A force spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”