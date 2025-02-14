Sainsbury’s issue update on incident at Chesterfield Sainsbury's store - which saw customers evacuated
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident which happened shortly after midday today (Friday, February 14) at Sainsbury's store at Rother Way.
Customers were evacuated from the store – before fire engines arrived at the scene.
Christine Baggaley who was in the store at the time of the incident, said: “I had just started shopping when the alarm went off and everyone was told to leave their trolleys and we were evacuated to the car park.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 12:06 hours on Friday 14 February, firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to an incident at a commercial property on Rother Way in Chesterfield.
“On arrival, crews found a ruptured Co2 refrigerator in the premises. Firefighters carried out an assessment and isolated the Co2 with the support of a fridge engineer.
"There are no reported injuries. Crews left the scene at 13:00 and handed over to the responsible person.”
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Chesterfield Superstore is open as normal following a brief closure earlier today. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.