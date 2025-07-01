"Safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our highest priority": Police called to Chesterfield school as secondary closes gates due to incident

Netherthorpe School has closed its gates due to a police incident – just a few days after officers were called to the secondary which implemented its lockdown procedures.

Netherthorpe School in Staveley has closed its gates this morning (Tuesday, July 1) after police were called to the secondary due reports of ‘incident in the community’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called to the school over reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing but there is no reason for the public to be alarmed. No danger was posed to pupils, staff or the wider public.”

The incident comes just a few days after Netherthorpe School implemented lockdown procedures on Thursday, June 26, with police called to the school grounds. Officers carried out patrols in the school and confirmed no threat or risk was identified.

The secondary has issued a message to parents and carers around 10.30am today to inform them that the school gates have been closed again.

In the email sent to parents, Rachel Sutcliffe, the Head of School, said: “Following an incident in the community this morning, I have taken the precautionary measure of closing the school gates and ensuring the area is closely supervised.

“Derbyshire Constabulary is currently investigating the matter. Please be assured that the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our highest priority.

“At this time, the school continues to operate as normal and there is no cause for alarm. I will provide a further update as soon as more information becomes available from the police.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we manage this situation.”

The Derbyshire Times has approached Netherthorpe School for a comment.