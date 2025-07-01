Road closed and residents urged to keep windows and doors shut as Derbyshire firefighters tackle major blaze in derelict building

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict building in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lumsdale Road in Matlock after a fire broke out at a building on the site.

Residents have reported a large plume of smoke from the fire blowing towards Tansley.

Crews were called at 5.20pm with officers from Matlock, Crich, Alfreton and Clay Cross in attendance.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “If you are in the area and you can see or smell smoke please keep your windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the fire.

“Lumsdale Road is not accessible.”