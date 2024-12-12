Road closed and cordon put in place after unexploded shell fished out of Derbyshire river

A road in South Derbyshire was closed after what is thought to be an unexploded shell was fished out of the River Trent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A magnet fisher found the item in a stretch of the river near Station Lane, Walton-on-Trent, not far off the A38 Barton Turn yesterday (December 11).

Derbyshire police closed Station Lane between the Barton turn and the junction with Main Street after 5 pm. A cordon was also put in place as a precaution, while officers waited for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from the Army to arrive.

Motorists trying to get from the A38 to Walton-on-Trent were advised to find alternative routes.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the road has reopened at 7 pm.