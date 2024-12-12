Road closed and cordon put in place after unexploded shell fished out of Derbyshire river

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
A road in South Derbyshire was closed after what is thought to be an unexploded shell was fished out of the River Trent.

A magnet fisher found the item in a stretch of the river near Station Lane, Walton-on-Trent, not far off the A38 Barton Turn yesterday (December 11).

Derbyshire police closed Station Lane between the Barton turn and the junction with Main Street after 5 pm. A cordon was also put in place as a precaution, while officers waited for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from the Army to arrive.

Motorists trying to get from the A38 to Walton-on-Trent were advised to find alternative routes.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the road has reopened at 7 pm.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice