Road closed and cordon put in place after unexploded shell fished out of Derbyshire river
A magnet fisher found the item in a stretch of the river near Station Lane, Walton-on-Trent, not far off the A38 Barton Turn yesterday (December 11).
Derbyshire police closed Station Lane between the Barton turn and the junction with Main Street after 5 pm. A cordon was also put in place as a precaution, while officers waited for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from the Army to arrive.
Motorists trying to get from the A38 to Walton-on-Trent were advised to find alternative routes.
Derbyshire police have confirmed that the road has reopened at 7 pm.