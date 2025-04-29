Residents urged to keep parks and woodland safe after fire crews called to incident in Derbyshire town
Residents of a Derbyshire town were urged to help protect the area’s parks and woodland – after fire crews were called to tackle an incident.
On Monday, April 28, crews from Belper Fire Station were called to reports of an incident involving an unattended campfire in the town.
A station spokesperson said: “We were called to attend reports of a fire in the open in the woods between Crich Lane and the Cemetery in Belper. This fire was an unattended small campfire.
“In hot weather, small fires in woodland can easily turn into large fires. Please keep our local parks and woodland safe and not set fires in them.”
